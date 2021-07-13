Young Man Beaten To Pulp & Paraded For Stealing Transformer Cables (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Vigilant youths in Eket, Akwa Ibom State have apprehended a young man who allegedly stole armoured cables from transformers, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the suspect was nabbed along Edem Udo and Afaha Uqua Road, Eket on Sunday morning, July 11.

According to NaijaCover reports, he had allegedly succeeded in stealing cables from Afaha Uqua transformer before going to Edem Udo transformer to steal more but luck ran out on him as he was caught in the act.

The suspect was given a beating of his life by angry residents before being paraded around the community.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG