Young Man Boldly Collects Girl’s Phone Number In Her Father’s Presence (Video)

Young Boy Boldly Collects Girl’s Phone Number In Her Father’s Presence (Photo, Video)

A video shared online captures the moment a young boy boldly walked up to a girl and collected her phone number in the presence of her dad, IgbereTV reports.

The young girl, her little brother and her dad were walking up the street when the boy confidently approached the girl while her father watched in silence.

After successfully getting the girl’s number even with her father watching them, the boy danced in celebration as he went to join his friends who praised him for being brave.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxkneNNPpDE

