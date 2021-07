Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A young Nigerian woman has been reported dead in Libya, NaijaCover Reports.

Light Wilson, a graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, confirmed her death to NaijaCover on Facebook on Tuesday, July 27.

We Just Lost Our Sister Here In Libya, My sister,My Best Friend,friend Like A sister,may her soul Rest In Peace. I Miss You Sis your little Baby Girl Elizabeth Miss You.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2974303119515127&id=100008064032095