Youthful Woman Celebrates Her 80th Birthday In Style, Slays In Trousers (Photos)

A Nigerian woman from Benin, Edo State who celebrated her 80th birthday some days ago has got many people talking because of her youthful look, IgbereTV reports.

Many people were amazed as she looked younger than 80.

Sharing the woman’s photos, Rita Ebiuwa wrote on Facebook;

“I find it difficult to believe her age

Who else doubt she is not up to 80yrs?

Well, she is 80yrs today, Asin Eighty years old

Wishing her more years on earth in sound health Iye N ogie”

