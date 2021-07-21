Youths Clash Over Right Of Control Of Motor Park In Umuahia (Photos)

Youths of Amuzukwu, Ugba, and Afara have engaged in brawls over the right of control of Isigate motor park in Umuahia Abia state, a situation that caused tension in the area on Tuesday morning.

The escalation of crisis led to the deployment of security agencies to restore normalcy in the area, ABN TV reports.

An indigene of Amuzukwu, Hon. Chidiebere Ukairo who spoke with ABN TV on Tuesday said that a certain Obere who before now controls the Owerri axis of the park decided to take over the control of the entire park following a purported instruction from the leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in the state.

According to Ukairo, Obere was however resisted by a group led by one Chisom said to be in charge of another part of the park.

The group led by Chisom claimed that former chairman of NURTW, Sunny Nwankudu who is now the Deputy National Chairman of NURTW instructed them to be in charge of the section of the park where they are holding sway.

He said the crisis has lingered for long, leading to the intervention of Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji which is yet to yield fruit.

He advocated that the leadership of NURTW in Abia and the Deputy National Chairman, Sunny Nwankudu should come together to resolve the crisis.

Another account has it that the internal crisis of NURTW is threatening to escalate to the community.

Youth president of Amuzukwu community, Mr. Ikeadi denied any communal undertone to the crisis, calling on youths of Amuzukwu to maintain peace.

The chairman of Ugba youths, Uzuegbu Iheanyi alleged that strangers from Ohuhu, Ndume, Ajata, Ohafia, and Akwa Ibom are dominating their land and refusing them access to the park.

He said two youths from Ugba were fought and macheted, leading to reinforcement from other members of the community.

While insisting that Ugba youths will not be oppressed, he called for a dialogue to forestall the further escalation of crisis.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/tension-as-youths-clash-over-right-of-control-of-motor-park-in-umuahia-photos/