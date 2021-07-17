Zubby Michael Receives Award From Northern Youth Peace Ambassadors (Photo, Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has received National Outstanding Leadership Award from the President of Northern Youth Peace Ambassador, IgbereTV reports.
A video of the award presentation was shared on his Instagram handle with the caption;
“The president of Northern youth peace ambassador’s Honored ME in Abuja today with the award of national outstanding leadership award 2021
GOD is real #ZM #A1 #SA it’s youths time”
