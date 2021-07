Looting is not just an African disease, it is a global pandemic which the world must jointly abolished. Looting was experienced in US during the “Black lives matter” protest that took place a year ago, Looting was recorded during the “ends sars” movement, so it’s not really a new thing. But south Africans are taking it to a level that has never been seen before.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print