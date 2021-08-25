₦50k For Anyone Who Can Get This Criminal Who Uses Charm To Burgle Cars In Warri

N50k For Anyone Who Can Lead To Arrest Of This Criminal Who Uses Charms To Burgle Cars In Warri (Photo, Video)

Notorious criminal who allegedly uses charms caught on camera breaking into cars in Warri (video)

CCTV camera has captured a suspected notorious burglar breaking into cars in Warri, Delta State.

Human right activist, Israel Joe, who shared the video on Tuesday, said the suspect is allegedly responsible for a string of car burglaries in Warri, Udu, Uvwie and other communities in the state.

According to him, the suspect uses charms to make people fall asleep before breaking into their compounds to steal brain box, sound and air conditioner compactments from cars.

Israel Joe wrote;

“Good news for Warri, Osubi, Udu, Uvwie and environs. The criminal in this video is responsible for breaking and using master keys into people’s cars to steal brain box, sound and Air condition compactment especially in Airport road area.

“He never knew CCTV has been installed in a compound where he previously carried out the act and he came again last week first into the Venza and then he entered the GLK Benz and stole again with the CCTV capturing him,”

“He also used fetish method in entering people’s house, cause them to sleep and steal their properties. The case has been reported to B Division Police station, Warri. 50,000 naira awaits anyone who can lead to the arrest of the serial criminal… Pls contact the 0703 764 8392 with any further information. Thank you.”

Watch the video below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV9uZg9yfHY

