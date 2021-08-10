10 Kastina LGAs Have Been Lost To Bandits – Governor Masari Tells COAS

Aminu Bello-Masari of Katsina State had said that 10 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in the state are firmly under the control and severe attacks by bandits The governor disclosed this when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, on a courtesy visit on Thursday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the governor told the COAS that 10 local government areas are under repeated attacks from bandits who kill rape, injure the people, burn houses and rustle cattle.

According to Bello-Masari, the Katsina State Government is totally unhappy with the current security situation in the state.

He restated that the issue of security in the country is a collective responsibility not only for the security agencies.

The governor described the insecurity level in Katsina as alarming, stressing that the insecurity issue in the state must be overcome and restore normalcy in the area.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/05/how-bandits-currently-control-10-local-governments-buhari%E2%80%99s-home-state

