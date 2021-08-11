Barcelona on Thursday confirmed that Argentine star Lionel Messi will be leaving the club following a breakdown in contract talks, ending a 20-year stay which saw him shattering many records and winning several laurels.

Messi had been in long-drawn contract talks with the La Liga team with reports earlier suggesting he had sealed a five-year deal with them.

Although the player rarely made comments about the situation, Barcelona’s recent announcement is set to send world football into a frenzy as a host of clubs begin a battle to lure Messi – regarded as one of the greatest players of all times – to their side.

Messi’s Major Records

Here are eleven records held by the Barcelona legend:

1. Record Ballons d’Or wins (6 to date)

2. Top goalscorer in Spanish League history (474 to date)

3. Most goals scored for one Spanish League club (474 for Barcelona)

4. Top overall goalscorer in Barcelona’s history (672)

5. Top scorer in history for one club (672 for Barcelona)

6. Top scorer in Spanish ‘clasicos’ between Barcelona and Real Madrid (26)

7. Most appearances for Barcelona (778)

8. Most goals scored in a top class league season (50 in 2011-2012)

9. Top scorer in Argentina’s history 76 (2006 to date)

10. Record goals scored in a calendar year (91 in 2012)

11. Record goals scored for a club in a season in all competitions (73 in 2011-2012)

(NB: The last two records have not been officialised by FIFA)



Source: https://www.channelstv.com/2021/08/06/11-outstanding-records-held-by-lionel-messi/

