Twelve persons have died in a fatal motor accident in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday, August 30.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 30, said the crash involving a Toyoto Hiace bus was caused by brake failure.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that 12 persons have died and six others are injured following a ghastly road traffic crash which occurred on Monday afternoon in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia LGA,” he stated.

“The crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Zaria to Abuja. The cause of the crash has been identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion. Twelve passengers died on the spot. The six injured passengers were rushed to hospital.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and sent condolences to the families of the perished victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He wished the injured persons a quick recovery.

The Governor implored citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/12-perish-six-injured-in-auto-crash-along-kaduna-abuja-road-2.html

