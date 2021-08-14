14-Year-Old Boy Disguised As A Girl, Sent To Spy On Dr Maduka’s Brother (Video)

A 14 Year old boy, Joshua Chimuanya Iheukwumere, has denied reports on the social media that he was abducted by Dr.Godwin Maduka and 10 others.

In a video where he made his confession, Iheukwumere refuted the abduction claims, saying he was rather sent to spy on Dr.Godwin Maduka’s brother, Igwe Barrister by some persons from Nkehere community.

He mentioned four persons, including Nwankwo Ikpo and Joseph Ahunaya, as those who sent him on the spy mission.

He revealed that he was disguised as a woman and a ladder given to him to climb into the residence of Igwe Barrister for the spying mission.

The video clip also revealed two men nabbed alongside the 14 Year Old boy.

Reacting to the video clip, the media office of Dr.Maduka, in a statement in Awka, said Dr.Maduka has been vindicated by the confession of the 14 Year old boy as seen on the video clip.

“This proves that some desperate political actors can go any mile just to tarnish the image of Dr. Godwin Maduka because of his winning the Anambra State governorship election.

“Those he had lied and linked Dr.Maduka to non existent abduction of the boy are the ones who went to court with these false allegations.

“We remain hopeful that the learned Justices of the Anambra State High Court, will do justice to this matter now that the facts and evidence are clear for all to see”

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3b_4EY6mFA

Source:

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/08/i-was-never-abducted-sent-to-spy-on.html

