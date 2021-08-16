16 Genuine Ways To Make Money As A Nigerian Student

Knowing the Ways to Make Money as a Nigerian Student is the desire of many students as everyone loves the ability to cater for his personal needs. However, students are seldom puzzled about the “how” of making money while in School. Many have even gone the wrong way, in search of this. Some others have given hope on this as they feel making cash while in school somehow disturbs their education. We certainly do not agree with both the former and latter! There are 101 genuine ways to make money as a student in Nigeria; we however, will list down some few. Sit tight and enjoy the ride!

1. Freelance Writing

We are in the social age now. The demand for freelance writing continues to be on the increase. Amazingly, you don’t even have to be an expert in whatever field you choose to write on.

You can start making money online by putting up your write-ups on publishing platforms such as Medium or Blogger to showcase your writing skills and knowledge which can open you up to writing gigs that will earn you little funds.

You can also make money by offering your writing services for a fee on freelancing platforms such as Upwork or Fiver. Writing is something you can start with gadgets you already have, such as your mobile phone or laptop instead of wondering about getting new appliances to work with.

Also, Siggy.ng is recruiting Students as intern writers in order to boost their writing experiences. If you want a website to boost your writing strength before getting your own blog, fill their application form.

2. Supplying Food Items

For example, eggs are the go-to protein for Nigerian students. The number of eggs consumed nationwide daily by Nigerian students we’ll need statisticians to calculate.

It is an excellent small scale business to go into as a student as it requires minimum capital to start. You’ll have standby consumers ready to buy eggs almost as immediately as the hen lays them. You become a mini egg supplier within your peers and then maybe the food canteen around you.

Most people are eager to patronize you as a student because they know you are trying to make ends meet. You can upgrade to running your poultry when you notice how great the business is.

Since students are more likely to be too tired or lazy to attend market runs, they may want the assistance of a vendor or supplier.

3. Sell Data and Airtime

Using mobile data is a daily need for everyone. Students especially like to stay connected to their mobile devices. You can become a distributor of data for the various data needs of students. You can start up by signing up with small scale virtual top businesses and use your circle of friends and neighbours as your startup network. You sell airtime and data in bulk and start earning some stipend for yourself.

4. Assist with Registration

The process of registration is something every student passes through, while some may be ignorant of the process involved and would need a guide to help them through, you can be that guide, offering your services at a fee.

Even though some of your colleagues understand the process, they would love to do away with the hassle registration entails. You can take it up for them and charge a token. Also, you get to guide and help fresh students fast track their registration process.

5. Organising Tutorials

You can make money as a student by teaching. You can teach your peers in school on a particular subject you’re good at, or offer lessons to the smaller ones around you.

If none of that is possible where you are, you can take your tutoring classes online. It’ll be exciting to know how much people are yearning to learn, willing to pay for that skill you know, but you think it is insignificant.

6. Becoming a Clothes Vendor

Students are fashion-driven and would try their best to look the best all the time. You can go into buying clothes in bulk and become a retailer selling clothes at discounted prices so most students can afford them.

7. Photocopy & Printing Business

Photocopying/printing is the most popular business you see most people(students and non-students) do on campus today because of its hot demand in various Nigerian universities.

It is also very easy to start and gives you the privilege to choose your work hours. Photocopy and printing business can be started with very low capital, some gadgets(printer and laptop) and a small generator.

If you intend to go into the business while in school, you don’t need to get a shop for a start. You can just squat anywhere with huge traffic on campus and do your stuff.

You can also employ someone to do it for you(if you own a laptop and a printer) and you both can share the proceeds according to the agreement made when starting the partnership.

8. Blogging

Blogging is one of the best online jobs for undergraduate students in Nigeria.

If you can write great content (like the blog post you’re reading now) and manage a weblog successfully then you should be making some amount of money as your blog progresses.

To become a successful blogger in Nigeria you need to focus on a particular topic(often referred to as a Niche) and dish out great quality content for your readers.

Some popular niches which can fetch you income in Nigeria include health, technology news & tips, fashion, sports, food, education, general information e.t.c.

You can make money on your blog by applying for various monetization programs like Google Adsense, Propeller Ads, Media.net or you can choose to make money with affiliate marketing or selling physical products on your blog.

If you consider blogging as an option you can use to make money while at the university, do well to contact Seeks Digital for help to get your blog/website up and running in no time.

Also, Siggy.ng is recruiting Students as intern bloggers in order to boost their writing experiences. If you want a website to boost your blogging strength before getting your own blog, fill their application form.

9. Programming

If you’re a tech lover or a computer science student(and other related courses), you might consider this as an option.

Programming is the art of building and designing a computer program with the sole purpose of solving a particular problem.

In programming, there are various sections in which you can choose to specialize in. These sections include web design and development, Android/iOS(mobile) development, embedded systems programming, game development e.t.c.

As a computer programmer at the university, you can choose to make money in so many ways as this skill is a very rare skill amongst Nigerian students.

Some ways which you can make money as a programmer at the university include:

Freelancing

Create a mobile app or website and earn through ads

Doing assignments and final year projects for computer science students

Tutorials(online and offline)

Physical jobs for clients e.t.c.

10. Sell Past Question & Other Useful Booklets

This business is very popular too. To make money here all you need to do is to write and publish a booklet(usually tutorial booklets/handouts) and distribute them to various handout dealers in your school to sell for you.

You can also gather other past questions in various subjects and sell them to students through these dealers.

Past Questions/Handout business is for those students who have mastered a particular subject and also have the necessary experience needed to publish a handout so other students can learn from it when they buy.

11. Hairstyling

This type of business is a very popular one for those students who have the skills. Barbing/hairdressing business is also a very lucrative one for both female and male students respectively.

Hairdressing is very popular among female students at the university. If you’re skilled and know how to do various hairstyles for students in school you’ll be making some amount of money as almost every female student at the university make their hair at intervals.

12. Classified Ads Websites

A classified ad website is an online platform that allow its users sell off their items such as land and properties, cars, food items, household products, home appliances, electronics and beauty products. Users looking for extra cash can upload their items for free and get it sold. Siggy.ng is an example of a classified ads website.

Siggy has launched a new online marketplace for Students where college students can swap, buy and sell on Campus in Nigeria.

The online marketplace for students teamed up with Student Money Saver to encourage undergraduates reduce unnecessary spending by trading and selling unwanted stuffs instead of throwing them away.

Students in Nigeria can now access this service, which allows them to upload and sell on Campus stuffs they no longer need. From textbooks to electronics to even accomodation, they can trade stuffs with those in their University on Siggy.ng.

13. Part-time Jobs

A part-time job is a form of employment that carries fewer hours per week than a full-time job. They work in shifts. The shifts are often rotational. It usually means working fewer days per working week and employees are normally considered to be part-time if they commonly work fewer than 30 hours per week. Part-time jobs are definitely easy ways to make Money as a Nigerian Student.

Students can easily get part-time jobs around the school environs . Places that could offer part-time jobs are schools, restaurants, logistics, house cleaning, laundry and marketing.

14. Bursary Schemes

Bursary schemes are levies paid by state governments to their indigenes schooling in private/public tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The levies are to serve as financial supports to the students while they school. Bursaries are paid annually and do not require any written examination.

Unfortunately, bursary schemes are not for everyone; they are mostly paid to indigenes from oil producing states. States in Nigeria that offer student bursary to their indigenes are; Delta State, Ondo State, Rivers State and Ogun State(new). Contact your state union in your school for information on how to apply! Bursary schemes are definitely easy ways to make Money as a Nigerian Student.

15. Educational Scholarships

A scholarship is an award of financial aid for a student to further their education at a private elementary or secondary school, or a private or public post-secondary college, university, or other academic institution. Scholarships are awarded based upon various criteria, such as academic merit, diversity and inclusion, athletic skill, financial need, among others. Or some combination of these criteria.

Top Scholarship Schemes for University and Polytechnic Students in Nigeria include; NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship, Shell Undergraduate Scholarships, NPDC/SEPLAT Undergraduate Scholarship, amongst others. Amongst the easy ways to make Money as a Nigerian Student, getting a scholarship scores well on the list.

16. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website to another.

So as an affiliate marketer, you need not own a product of your own or even a webite. You make money from promoting some brand’s products and this can even be done on your social media. Eazy Pizzy Lizard Squeezy!

Commission rates that brands offer to affiliate marketers diverses. While some offer offer between 5% – 12%, some brands offer even bigger.

Here, we round up our list on Ways to Make Money as a Nigerian Student. We hope you enjoyed every bit of the ride. Let us know which of the above listed options you’ve decided to try out. Or have you already experimented any of them? Drop your own list of easy ways to make Money as a Student in Nigeria in the comment section below. We will be glad to send you a reply. Hasta La Vista!

https://siggy.ng/how-to-make-money-as-a-student-in-nigeria/