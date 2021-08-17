17-Year-Old Girl Missing For A Week. Have You Seen Her? (Pictures)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A 17-year-old girl identified as Lala Onwukwe, has been declared missing by her family in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The teenager has been missing since Friday, July 30th, after her mother, Nancy Nnenna Onwukwe, dropped her off at her school in Odili Road, Port Harcourt.

She speaks English language fluently and is of average height.

Family and friends are urging anyone with any useful information that can help in finding her to kindly contact the mother on 08141204644.

