2 Children And 5 Adults Kidnapped In Suleja, Niger State As 2 Escape

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two children and seven adults at Anguwar Kwankwashe in Suleja, Niger state.

Daily trust learnt that nine persons were earlier abducted but two narrowly escaped as they were being led into the bush.

A neighbour, Shehu Abdulkadir, said the incident happened around 1:35 am on Tuesday, when the kidnappers in their large numbers wielding AK-47 rifles invaded some houses and a hotel.

The kidnappers are said to have numbered up to 30, some in army fatigues.

They split into groups to attack homes from where they took their victims.

“It was even sound of their gun shot that woke me up. I walked quietly to check the window and discovered that the kidnappers, some of them even wore army uniform,” a witness said.

He said the kidnappers invaded a hotel in the area and abducted a woman and man at gunpoint while shooting sporadically to cause panic.

A vigilante, who preferred anonymity, said he alerted men of the C police division immediately he heard the sound of the sporadic gunshots in the area.

He said the vigilante mobilized to join the police from C division to engage the kidnappers in a shootout, but the kidnappers still escaped with their victims.

When contacted, the Madalla Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Adamu Mohammed, confirmed the kidnap incident, but declined to speak further.

He asked to contact the Niger state PPRO for more details, saying he was not authorized to speak with press.

https://dailytrust.com/kidnappers-abduct-2-kids-5-others-in-suleja