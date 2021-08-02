2 Members Of Ebubeagu Killed In Ebonyi As APC Ward Congress Turns Bloody (Graphic)

BREAKING!!! Two Members Of Ebubeagu Killed In Ebonyi As APC Ward Congress Turns Bloody

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

At least two members of the Ebubeagu Security Network were killed in Ebonyi State on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress in the State, Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV gathered that the ugly incident happened Ugwuachara, Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

According to resident of the area that spoke with IGBERE TV, suspected gunmen interrupted the ward congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC), killing two in the process and the election materials carted away.

IGBERE TV reports apart from the scores of party members who sustained varying degrees of injury, the most pathetic case was that of a woman, whose left leg was completely shattered.

https://igberetvnews.com/1397015/breaking-two-members-ebubeagu-killed-ebonyi-apc-ward-congress-turns-bloody/