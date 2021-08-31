2021 Admission Cut Off Marks: JAMB To Determine Candidates’ Fate Today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will meet today with heads of tertiary institutions, to decide the fate of over 1.4 million candidates who wrote the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Vice chancellors, provosts and rectors from public and private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education are also expected to attend the virtual admission policy meeting.

Also expected are the Executive Secretaries of National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Examinations Council (NECO), Director General, National Youths Corps Members (NYSC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), heads of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and other relevant agencies involved in admissions.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, will declare the policy meeting open.

Adamu will further release the ministerial guidelines for the 2021 admissions exercise.

The cut off marks for the 2021 admission exercise are expected to be decided after the meeting.

