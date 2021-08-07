2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Is Nigeria’s Future For 2023 – Support Group

The Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, OGO, has declared that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is the future of Nigeria.

OGO’s National Convener, Foluso Ojo, said Osinbajo possesses impeccable leadership qualities to continue the works of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, Ojo insisted that the Vice President has at several instances displayed his competence and ability to govern Nigeria.

According to Ojo: “We have identified in the Vice President a leader of unimpeachable character; someone who can continue on the good works already started by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We do not want Nigerians to gamble with this very important decision to pay attention to only politicians, when as stakeholders, we as the youths of this country, can also identify a man with required competence, character and passion to move the nation forward.

“At different occasions, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated that he possesses the unique competence, fairness, accommodation, tolerance and respect for the rule of law to carry everyone along as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian future.

“So, we do not need him or anyone to tell us that Prof Osinbajo is a pathway to Nigeria’s future from 2023.”

Ojo said Osinbajo, who, after working diligently with the President to jointly implement policies and programmes for a period running to eight years, should accept an appeal to consolidate on the good initiatives of the administration for enhanced values, unity and development of Nigeria.

OGO also disclosed that the second edition of ‘Osinbajo Day,’ a day set aside to celebrate the Vice President, will hold on Sunday, August 8, 2021..

