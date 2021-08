https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53Zz3PuPy4A

It’s not yet 2023 and Governor Yahaya Bello is even yet to declare, but supporters have released an innovative 2023 Instagram themed video- The Switch

Currently one of Nigeria’s biggest youth group, watch how they switched from Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello in this motion graphics video

www.ban2023.org

Bello Ambassadors

