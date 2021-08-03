3 Arrested, Driver Flees Over Adulterated Petroleum Product In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be involved in vandalising oil pipelines and adulteration of petroleum product in Imo.

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, told newsmen in Owerri on Friday, while parading the three suspects at the Command’s headquarters, adding that they were arrested at Akachi road in Owerri.

The names of the suspects were given as Onuoha Chibuike ‘Male’ age 27 years of Umuezegwu Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, Musa

Zayanu ‘Male’ age 27 years of Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Uzokwu Temple ‘Male’ age 36 years, from Umuofike Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a similar development, the police said a driver of a white coloured Ford Bus with registration number Lagos, SMK 819 GY, suspected to have loaded with adulterated petroleum product has fled and abandoned his vehicle.

The police said the incident happened along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, adding that the driver of the vehicle fled on citing the police.

Narrating the incident, the police said: “On the 3rd of August, 2021 at about 0625hrs, the Imo State Police Command’s tactical teams acting on a tip off, intercepted a syndicate that specialises in vandalising

pipelines in the State along Portharcourt Road Owerri, Imo State, using a white coloured Ford Bus with registration number Lagos, SMK 819 GY, fully loaded

with vandalised petroleum products suspected to be adulterated diesel tied in cellophane bags.

“The driver of the vehicle, on sighting the police quickly jumped out of the bus and ran into the bush, abandoning the bus. He was immediately chased and all efforts made to arrest the escaping suspect proved abortive. Thus, the truck was recovered to the station.

“The tactical teams did not relent, after a diligent intelligence gathering, it was revealed that, the syndicates uses one Okwusyco Filling Station located along portharcourt road as their operational base and discharge point of adulterated petroleum products and subsequently dispense to the unsuspecting motorist.”

“In the same vain, the command’s tactical teams busted another syndicate of vandals at Akachi Road Owerri, Imo State where the following suspects were arrested they are Onuoha chibuike ‘M’ age 27 years of Umuezegwu Ihite iboma LGA of Imo State, Musa Zayanu ‘M’ age 27 years of Ganye LGA of Adamawa State and Uzokwu Temple ‘M’ 36 years of Umuofike Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

“Recovered from them are three pumping machine, one shovel and large quantities of adulterated petroleum products concealed in cellophane bags .

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has constituted a high powered investigation team with the mandate to patrol vigorously, all pipeline locations and to fish out the syndicates involved in the vandalisation of pipelines in the state,”Police said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/08/3-arrested-driver-flees-over-adulterated-petroleum-product-in-imo/

