3 More Bethel Baptist Students Escape From Bandits

Three more abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna were said to have escaped from their captors.

They were subsequently found by security operatives roaming the forest.

The students, according to a competent security source in Kaduna on Tuesday, were found roaming in the forest in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A source said that the students after their escape were re-kidnapped by another gang of bandits who entered into negotiation with the parents.

According to the source, “They escaped from their abductors and were later found roaming inside the forest by troops.

“They were found in a forest in Chikun LGA, where they have been for days without food,” the source said, adding, “The students looked pale and sick.”

The students were kidnapped in the early hours of July 5, 2021, around 2am on the school premises along the Kaduna-Kachia Expressway, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The first batch of 28 of the students had spent 20 days in the kidnappers’ den. Thereafter, another four of the students also escaped from their captors.

This was after payment of N50 million was made to the bandits which warranted the release of the first 28 students.



PUNCH