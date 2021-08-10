Connect on Linked in

422 New COVID-19 Cases, 219 Discharged And 5 Deaths On August 9

422 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-190

Rivers-86

Ogun-85

Oyo-22

FCT-20

Kwara-7

Edo-5

Abia-4

Bayelsa-3

178,508 confirmed

165,982 discharged

2,192 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Nine states with zero cases reported: Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Ondo, Sound, Plateau and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

