422 New COVID-19 Cases, 219 Discharged And 5 Deaths On August 9
422 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-190
Rivers-86
Ogun-85
Oyo-22
FCT-20
Kwara-7
Edo-5
Abia-4
Bayelsa-3
178,508 confirmed
165,982 discharged
2,192 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅Nine states with zero cases reported: Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Ondo, Sound, Plateau and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
