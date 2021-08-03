444 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Discharged And 11 Deaths On August 2
444 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-275
Rivers-63
Akwa Ibom-62
Gombe-22
Ogun-8
FCT-4
Edo-3
Imo-2
Kano-1
Nasarawa-1
Sokoto-1
Jigawa-1
Ebonyi-1
174,759 confirmed
165,037 discharged
2,160 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅Deaths in Lagos State reported on 31st July, 2021
✅Six states with zero cases reported: Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Kaduna and Bauchi
