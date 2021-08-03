Print This Post

444 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Discharged And 11 Deaths On August 2

444 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-275

Rivers-63

Akwa Ibom-62

Gombe-22

Ogun-8

FCT-4

Edo-3

Imo-2

Kano-1

Nasarawa-1

Sokoto-1

Jigawa-1

Ebonyi-1

174,759 confirmed

165,037 discharged

2,160 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Deaths in Lagos State reported on 31st July, 2021

✅Six states with zero cases reported: Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Kaduna and Bauchi

