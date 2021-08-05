5 Important Things You Should Never Rush In Life

An inspirational writer once wrote “Don’t be in such a rush to reach a goal that you reach the goals before you are ready”. Put your heart into a goal but don’t rush, good things in life take time.

We are in a generation where people prefer instant gratification to long-term enjoyment. Little wonder why the world is filled with confused and dissatisfied individuals. People make grievous mistakes and live the rest of their lives in regret.

This article exposes you to five very important things that you should never rush in life.

1. Building A Business

You have got a great idea, so what’s next? Raise a capital to start up? Don’t be in a hurry. Having a great idea does not equal having a successful business. A lot of people are so excited about their plans that they immediately venture into execution them. Building a business is an important thing you should never rush in life.

Before you start up that business take time to ask yourself little questions. Questions like if that idea aligns with your passion and future goals? If you will be able to stick to the venture in hard times?

You should also learn more about your proposed business, network with other people in your niche and work on building quality services and products before starting up.

2. Marriage

Walking down the aisle with someone to spend forever with them isn’t something to be rushed into. It is a critical life decision most people allowed the pressure from family and friends to make them dive into marriage.

Marriage is a sensitive aspect of every human’s life and you must be sure to be ready before you commit. Being in your 30s does not make you prepared for marriage. Marriage goes beyond age.

Asides even if you’re prepared, is your intended partner willing? No doubt it is not possible to fully understand someone but then you must take your time to study and noticed certain behaviours of your partner.

Always bear in mind that being married does not mean that a person will change or drop certain characteristics. If your partner does not change before marriage, the chances are that they may likely not change even after marriage.

3. Large Financial Commitments

You need think through and weigh your options often before you get into any substantial financial obligations. So, maybe you just got some considerable amount of money, on your list is buying a car or you saw a house for sale at fair price and you are thinking of acquiring a bank loan to purchase it.

For getting a good ride or home of your own is lovely. But do you think you can manage them based on your present financial level?

4. Making A Promise

Promises mean nothing without the accompanying action. No matter how small you may think of promises, it has the potential of causing a massive hurt to others, if not fulfilled.

To make a promise is to put your reputation on the line. Your integrity is a valuable asset that you should not trade with. One reason why people make promises and fail to keep, is that the promises were made hastily.

Hence an anonymous writer wrote, don’t make a promise when you are happy. People don’t respect you because you make Commitments, they do when you keep your Commitments. For this reason you should be careful when you give your words to others

5. Making Your Relationship Public

How do you feel about celebrity breakups? Well, many at times the primary causes of those breakups especially the fresh ones, is the media and publicity.

Too many eyes on a relationship is bad enough and worse when the relationship is a new one. Often, people get carried away by their sweetness of the early stage of their relationship that they hastily start expressing love in public, social media especially.

We know that good things take time but we get carried away by our desires that we end up rushing through things.

Thanks for reading through.

Please don’t forget to share and leave also leave your comments below

