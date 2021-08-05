5 Persons Arrested Over The Murder Of Abuja Chef, Emeka Eloagu

See The Previous Thread As Posted By NaijaCover – https://www.nairaland.com/6682126/emeka-eloagu-found-dead-home

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Abuja celebrity chef, Emeka Eloagu.

Eloagu was found dead in his Katampe extension home in Abuja on Sunday, August 1. His wife had returned home from a church programme and found his lifeless body.

Unconfirmed reports claim he was tied and strangled by some persons who he allegedly granted access into his apartment.

Five persons have been arrested so far and transferred to the Homicide Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department where an investigation is ongoing.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Mariam Yusuff, who confirmed the incident to LIB said an investigation into the incident has been launched.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/update-five-persons-arrested-in-connection-with-murder-of-abuja-chef.html