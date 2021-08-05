5 Top accident lawyers in Los Angeles,CA

There are many car accident lawyers in Los Angeles that handles the cases of personal injury or death cases resulting from accidents. If you want your claims done without much problems, you can resolve it. I checked through and decided to write about 20 popular car accident lawyers in Los Angeles today. They can help you recover full benefits you deserve from personal injury or family of deceased in case of death.

1. Rose,Klein and Maria LLP is a law firm established in 1936.It has recovered over $5Billion in verdict and compensation for accident victims. According to the management “At the law firm of Rose, Klein & Marias LLP, our Los Angeles car accident lawyers handle personal injury and wrongful death cases for people in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. Since our establishment in 1936, we have built a record for success, recovering millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for our clients. Our commitment has been, and always will be, to meet the needs of our clients by striving for the best possible outcome in their case.”

Our auto accident attorneys have focused solely on the needs of people like you. They have been acknowledged in many ways and are members and leaders of statewide and national organizations. Lawyers from our firm are included among the best lawyers in Southern California, and year after year, our attorneys are selected for inclusion in the Southern California Super Lawyers list.

In addition to personal injury and wrongful death attorneys, our team also includes worker’s compensation lawyers in Los Angeles. As a result, we are uniquely prepared to address the needs of people injured in car accidents while on the job.

2. Revees Law firm also has their office in Los Angeles,CA. They specializes in serious and catastrophic injury cases and has successfully represented thousands of injured car accident survivors throughout Southern California for over 35 years. The law firm have recovered over $250,000,000 in verdicts and settlements for our clients.

3. Barnes Attorney Firm: If you or a loved one was injured in a car, truck, or motorcycle wreck, you’re not alone. More than 200,000 people are hurt in Southern California crashes every year. Los Angeles motorcycle accident lawyers at The Barnes Firm have helped thousands of crash victims get the compensation and justice they deserve.

4. Gordon, Edelstein, Krepack, Grant, Felton & Goldstein LLP is a Los Angeles firm serving all of California for over 30 years. The firm handles personal injury cases involving automotive, trucking, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents. Other areas of practice include general negligence, unsafe premises, defective products, and families with wrongful death claims. Well-respected among car accident attorneys in Los Angeles, staff lawyers are included in The Best Lawyers in America listing on the Super Lawyers website. The firm offers services in both English and Spanish.

5.Knoll Law Group is a family-run firm representing clients in Los Angeles. This team of car accident lawyers aims to provide aggressive representation for victims who have suffered from negligent drivers’ actions. Aside from providing legal counsel, this firm can also engage with accident reconstruction experts to help gather more evidence to strengthen a client’s case. This team of legal professionals has been practicing law for over 30 years and can also represent those involved in slip and fall accidents, employment discrimination, and sexual harassment.- GISTMASTER

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...