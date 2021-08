Connect on Linked in

505 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Discharged And 3 Deaths On August 3

505 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-273

Rivers-83

Oyo-45

Ondo-22

Cross River-18

Kaduna-13

Ogun-10

Gombe-10

FCT-8

Ekiti-7

Delta-6

Bayelsa-3

Edo-2

Niger-1

175,264 confirmed

165,122 discharged

2,163 deaths

States with zero cases reported (4): Plateau , Sokoto , Nasarawa and Osun

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

