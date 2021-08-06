6 Chief Judges Summoned By CJN For Issuing Conflicting Orders To Party

BREAKING: 6 Chief Judges Summoned By CJN For Issuing Conflicting Orders To Political Parties

About six Chief Judges have been summoned by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for issuing conflicting court orders in their states in the last one month to political parties.

Justice Mohammed Who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council, NJC, issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on Monday, August 30, 2021.

According to the summons,the affected Chief Judges are to appear before the NJC to explain what warranted the issuance of conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

Politics Hub Nigeria reports that the embattled Chief Judges are those of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states.

The CJN vehemently condemned the actions of the affected judges, describing it as a huge embarrassment to the Nigerian judiciary.

Recall that lingering crises rocking political parties in Nigeria had resulted in politicians securing frivorous exparte court orders from courts most of coordinate jurisdiction to outdo their opponents.

