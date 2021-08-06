6 Nigerian Governors Who Are Ph.d Holders

Education qualifications are absolute requirements to occupy any political post in Nigeria.

Politicians not only acquire the qualification for their aspiring posts but also add higher qualification to their education portfolio.

The following current Governors are Ph.D holders:

1. Samuel Ortom (Benue State)

Ortom was born 23 April 1961 in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria.

Ortom attended St. John’s Primary School, Gboko but later moved to St. Catherine’s Primary School, Makurdi. He attended Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah in Kogi State in 1976 but couldn’t finish due to financial reasons.

He later obtained Diploma Certificates from Ahmadu Belllo University, Zaria and Benue State University.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize through distance learning in 2014.

2. Abdullahi Ganduje(Kano State)

Ganduje attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State where he obtained a Bachelor in Science Education in 1975. He proceeded to Bayero University Kano where he earned a Master’s degree in Applied Educational Psychology.

He returned to Ahmadu Bello University to receive a Master of Public Administration degree before his doctorate in Public Administration from University of Ibadan in 1993.

Ganduje was born on December 25, in 1949 in Ganduje village of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

3. Benedict Ayade (Cross River State)

Believed as the most educated sitting Governor in Nigeria, Ben Ayade was born on March 2nd 1968. He is a native of Obudu local government area.

He earned his first B.Sc. (Honours) from University of Ibadan in 1988. He proceeded to obtain his M.Sc in Microbiology in 1980 and his Ph.D in Environmental Microbiology from the same University in 1994.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration certificate from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State and LLB Law Degree from Delta State University.

Ayade also worked as a lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, where he was subsequently appointed professor.

4. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)

Okezie Victor Ikpeazu was born on October 18, 1964 in Obingwa Local Government of Abia State.

He earned his first B.Sc. (Hons.) degree from University of Maiduguri where he studied Clinical Biochemistry. He returned to the University for his M.Sc Degree in Biochemical Toxicology after his National Youth Service and graduated in 1990.

He obtained a Doctorate Degree, Ph.D in Biochemical Pharmacology from the University of Calabar at 30 in 1994.

5. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State)

Fayemi earned his degrees in History, Politics and International Relations from the University of Lagos and University of Ife.

He is Chairman of the Governor’s Forum.

He obtained his Doctorate program in War studies from King’s College London, specializing in civil-military relations.

6. Babagana Zulum (Borno State)

Babagana was born on August 25, 1969 in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Zulum completed his primary and secondary school in 1985 and proceeded to study at the University Of Maiduguri, where he obtained a degree in Agriculture Engineering.

He obtained his Master’s degree in the same course in 1998 from the University of Ibadan and completed a PhD in soil and Water Engineering in 2009 from the University of Maiduguri.

He became a professor in University of Maiduguri in 2010 where he had started as an assistant lecturer since 2000. He is a certified COREN Engineer.

https://thenationonlineng.net/6-nigerian-governors-who-are-ph-d-holders/

