60,000 Job In A Manufacturing Company Or N70,000 Contract Job At Stanbic Bank?

Dear Nairaland, Kindly push this to the front page for clarification.

Pls kindly advise appropriately if you are in my shoes , which will you opt for.

I currently work with a manufacturing company which are into production of distilleries product as an Account Officer 60,000(Entry level) with no benefits attached but job security and yearly salary review is guaranteed and now Stanbic Ibtc Bank has offered me a contract job as a Bank Teller at their V.I office at Idejo and is a 2 years contract, subject to renewal base on performance and need for service.

Pls kindly lend you voice with respect to what i should do.

Should i continue the formal or opt for the later?

Best regards.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

