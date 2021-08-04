A Female Nairalander Who Is Addicted To Drugs & Alcohol Cries For Help

As a lady I still find it hard not to do kwaya (drugs). Bad influence I guess or maybe because I saw my dad and his cliques doing it so it rub off on me

Been to rehab couple of times, currently taking a counseling class although I haven’t attended for like a week…

I find myself doing it although deep down I don’t wanna, but it is something I can’t help

Please if anyone is going through this phase or has passed and overcome kindly share your experience to help conquer this war against drugs and alcohol

Thanks

Addiction is real and deadly