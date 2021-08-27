A Letter To The ICPC Chief

INTERESTING THIS..

Dear Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye SAN (Chairman) – ICPC,

I am writing to you, Sir, to call your attention to the comicality and utter unreasonableness in which the ICPC has enmeshed itself in the on-going online test which is being conducted by DCSL under the aegis of the former. If fairness still exists in this country—no one reasonable examiner should set standard questions to be answered under a most ludicrous time constraint and expect decent performances by the candidates.

I took the ICPC online recruitment test today, 26 May. Like everyone else who did on this date—I believe, I was given 25 questions to be answered in 12 minutes, meaning one has got to get every question correctly in exactly 28.8sec or less in a test involving several charts and graphs to be carefully studied and understood before questions asked about them could be correctly tackled (Even in the popular tv game show ‘Who Wans to be a Millionaire’ longer time is given for harder non-mathematical questions). As if the whole mathematical implausibilty was not excruciatingly frustrating enough—Sir, you could not skip a difficult question to attend to relatively easy ones as the system was designed not to allow such age-old, common-sense approach—which I find to be a most unacceptable hamstriging, as I prefer leaving blank the questions I’m not so sure of—therby reducing me to a silly little gambler in this test. This either is a result of mischief, or sheer ineptitude and incompetence on the part of those trusted with the responsibility of creating an efficient working system. Students in school, the brilliant ones, would need more time to score anything decent in this test let alone most of us who have toiled away in the streets of Nigeria for close to a decade and some even longer. So this frivolous test should not be mistaken for a test of mental acuity, by any stretch of imagination, but rather test of gambling acuity.

The presumed justification for this demonstration of ostentatious stringency obviously stems from the fact that: answers could easily be searched online as the test is unsupervised and also online. This only portrays those whom the commission put in charge of this recruitment test as an indolent lot who should be slapped with a “dereliction of duty” query and thoroughly remonstrated with, for denying many candidates a fair chance in this recruitment exercise. But how difficult really is it to come up with even far more than 25 questions that can not be easily looked up online when they had over a year and several months to do so? I believe an open and online test should be hard enough with fair alloted time, so that those inclined to look up the answers would waste all their time searching online and get nothing in return. What happens if more Mathematics, advanced English, verbal and quantitative reasoning questions were included? So this excuse would not fly by anyone with a logical mind.

This pathetic joke of a test sadly typifies, in its every design, how the nigerian system is set up to stifle, scupper and act as a ginormous irremovable bottleneck for the painstaking endeavours of the ordinary Nigerians to rise above mediocrity and make something out of our lives. Giving false hope on the surface but planting bombs in the groundwork of the superstructure upon which we stand.

I thought the ICPC was ballsy when I noticed with delight—was busting with hope, that the conspicuous absence of the disgraceful “All applicants should not be more than 30 years by…” guff that has come to plague Federal Government job vacancies in recent years. But all hope lost now due to poor management of the open test.

I hereby return to the street to continue living the pauper not the proper life till The Almighty decides to look the way, if He ever does, of this humble servant.

Thank you, Sir

Abdullahi

Best Regards

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...