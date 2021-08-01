A Sex-Starved Marriage Is Heading For Destruction – Bishop Oyedepo

By on No Comment

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned married couples on the dangers of not having a good sex life, Newspremises reports.

In a post shared on his Ministries social media handles this evening, the clergyman averred that a sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction, He wrote:

”A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”

https://newspremises.com.ng/a-sex-starved-marriage-is-heading-for-destruction-bishop-oyedepo/

A Sex-Starved Marriage Is Heading For Destruction – Bishop Oyedepo added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.