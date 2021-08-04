Abba Kyari Edited Facebook Post On Hushpuppi 12 Times Before Deleting It – Kakanda

‘How Abba Kyari edited Facebook post on Hushpuppi connection 12 times before finally deleting post’ – Gimba Kakanda

The suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has edited his controversial Facebook post explaining relationship with Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, 12 times last night before finally deleting the post on Wednesday morning.

Gimba Kakanda, a columnist, made the observation on Wednesday, saying the embattled police officer edited his post 12 times on Tuesday night before finally taking off the post.

“As at last night, DCP Abba Kyari had edited his Facebook statement a record 12 times. He edited out his role as a Kaftan plug for Hushpuppi and wrote that he was a mere debt collector for that indicted fraudster; an even more incriminating role.

“This morning, he deleted the entire post. How on earth did this man get to head an intelligence unit in the police force? He’s far from possessing the capability to reason cleverly and measure the gravity of his actions in a scandal this size,” Mr Kakanda said.

In wake of the scandal last week, Mr Kyari had hastily released a statement on Facebook narrating his relationship with Hushpuppi and how the fraudster paid about N300,000 to a tailor he linked him up with.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, had secured a court order for Mr Kyari’s arrest over the indictment while the Nigerian Police Force set up a panel to probe his relationship with Hushpuppi.

As the controversy deepens and police began probe, Mr Kyari began the alteration of the Facebook version of his statement to further include another money-related case he handled involving Hushpuppi and removed the tailor connection bit.

“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed publicly in the presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this,” he said in the oft-edited post before removal.

“He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8 million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered.

“He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, all these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in custody.

“And it can be verified from person who collected the 8 million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria.

“Generally what ever investigation steps/tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story.”



https://dailynigerian.com/how-abba-kyari-edited-facebook/