Abba Kyari Faces Extradition As FBI Arrests Two Of Hushpuppi’s Associates

Embattled deputy commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari may be facing possible extradition after he was suspended by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Kyari has also been removed as the head of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT and is currently facing a special panel looking into his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

It will be recalled that a US court ordered the arrest of Kyari who was indicted as an accomplice and associate to disgraced fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass popularly known as “Hushpuppi”. Kyari received bribes to the tune of N8 million from Abass to arrest and detain another fraudster, Vincent Chibuzor who he(Abass) had a fallout with.

Vincent Chibuzor

Fresh information made available to POLITICS NIGERIA reveals that the FBI has arrested two other accomplices of Hushpuppi mentioned in the federal Indictment alongside Kyari.

Motunrayo Fashola and Bolatito Agbabiaka have been arrested but were granted bail.

Motunrayo Fashola

The other outstanding warrants that have not been effected are those of Kyari and Vincent Chibuzo. FBI agents visited Nigeria last week to meet with senior police officers in order to effect the warrant of arrest on Kyari.

Bolatito Agbabiaka

Motunrayo has a child with Hushpuppi and has been living in New York while Agbabiaka lives in New Jersey. Both women were in charge of Wells Fargo and Capital One bank accounts used by the syndicate to defraud a Qatari businessperson.

It can be recalled that Hushpuppi, Vincent Chibuzor, Motunrayo and Agbabiaka conspired to defraud a Qatari businessman of $1.1 million. The scheme was going on well until Chibuzor contacted the victim and alerted him that Hushpuppi was a fraudster.

This annoyed Hushpuppi who then contacted Kyari to arrest and detain Chibuzor, who was in Nigeria at the time.

Hushpuppi briefed Kyari on the fraudulent scheme, explaining how Chibuzor wanted to frustrate it. Kyari subsequently arrested Chibuzor and held him in detention for 5 weeks. This enabled Hushpuppi to further defraud the Qatari businessman of $575,000.

Chibuzo was finally released after he developed a terrible illness with skin rashes and appeals from family members.



