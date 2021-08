Nollywood actor and chairman of the Board of Trustees, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is dead. He died in Lagos today, August 27.

He had been battling a kidney-related ailment.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/sad-actor-prince-ifeanyi-dike-is-dead.html

