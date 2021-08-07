Actress Lilian Esoro’s Mother Is Dead (Photo)

Actress Lilian Esoro’s mother dies!

Julie girl…..

There would have never been a good time for you to go, i never would have imagined it will be this soon. I still find this hard to believe. Maybe writing it down would! I don’t even know how to act anymore. I will miss you terribly.

We all will. Mummy UWANILEEEE…. Hmm…

What do you want me to tell Jayden?

Who will comfort me? Who will comfort us? You were your children’s angel here on earth!

Fly with the angels and keep watching over us. ❤️

This one is hard!

Rest Well Mom. �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CSRStmSNsHR/?utm_medium=copy_link

