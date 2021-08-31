Actresses Laide Bakare & Kemi Afolabi Fight Over Sugar Boy (Photos)

Hours after actors Laide Bakare and Kemi Afolabi mocked each other on Instagram, It has now been alleged that the reason for their fight is over younger actor, Gida.

Kemi Afolabi and Laide Bakare used to be one of the strongest bond in the movie industry as they always like putting on same outfits, going to parties and doing almost everything together, they often call each other “my twinee” whenever they put up PDAs on their Instagram pages.

Things have however gone sour between them.

Kemi Filani recalls that on Friday, August 27, Kemi Afolabi ranted on Instagram about her twinnie turned enemy as she described her as being delusional, crazy and an attention seeker.

Kemi Afolabi wrote: “Fine girl kemo, delusional low self esteem attention seeker say na she give me stardom werey Alaso….Ta lo ni Twinnie isonu! Yinmu Se Kemi ALAGBARA wa kere ni? TGIF..wey dem? Dem no reach”

And in response, Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare wrote “No matter what hatters say or do. Can never ever reach ME, Abi eleyi Fe Te ni ? Who you be? #laidebakare is your forefather MOTHER, I’m too Big for some kin nonsense, miss wereyy. Who be your Twinee?? Alaye baje … You wey be like Man!!!!”

Well, it has now been alleged that the reason why the former besties are at war is because of their younger colleague and actor, Dauda Sulaimon a.k.a Gida.

According to Gist Lover, Kemi Afolabi who has a daughter, doesn’t joke with her younger colleague and sugar boy, Gida, despite him being married with kids. She fights any other woman that he tries to get involved with, hence the reason for her fall out with Laide Bakare who has recently become close with Gida.

“See this guy wey cause fight between the Twinnie Oran,we go soon cut him prick,Kemi sha no like make any woman dey near this guy,whereas guy is married with kids o,with him jingle bell gbola,doing gbola give away up and down…if I no cut your prick call me bastrd,shebi na because you get prick you dey cause fight,World pipu come out o,Gida don use Adodun(Sx Sweetner)for Kemi o……i come in peace” the blogger wrote.

Kemi Filani News recalls that Kemi Afolabi got into a fight with one Gloria Johnson over actor, Dauda Sulaimon a.k.a Gida, in 2020. The rumored affair between the actors leaked after Kemi Afolabi cried out over receiving death threats from the Gloria Johnson. She also allegedly fought with one actress Amatachi Igwe over the same young actor Gida.

When Kemi Afolabi had her house warming party in January, 2021, her husband wasn’t present, featured or mentioned in her public appreciation to those who stood by her. Even thought the actress cleared the air in 2020 that her marriage to her husband hasn’t crashed, with the actress building a house, which she claims to be her own, many are asking the question, where is Kemi Afolabi’s husband? Have they separated as insinuated? How come she is moving into a house she built without her husband in the picture?

