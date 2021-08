This is an exclusive coverage of a hidden island in Rivers state called Fiberasima Ama. Most people don’t know that people live as much as normal life in this small island.

They have market, seafood, and alot of other economic activities ongoing there. One of the major challenges are oil bunkering business that has left their water and environment polluted. This is a major cause for concern. Overall it is a peaceful island.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oeUOM42L1k

