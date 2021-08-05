AGSMEIS – Nirsal Loan Applicants Rejected (Photo)

Tens of thousands of loan applicants in Nigeria received bad news as they were sent sms that their loan application has been declined by government.

The applicants paid 10,000 naira for training and 5,000 for business plan. Only to receive the sad news after a year.

The loan is for AGSMEIS under Nirsal Microfinance Bank

The SMS reads “Dear Applicant, Kindly note that your loan application has been declined because your request does not meet our current Risk Acceptance Criteria. Thank you”

No official explanation for risk acceptance criteria has been made by NIRSAL on their social media pages.

