Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancée Confirms Their Breakup

By Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

Fancy Acholonu, has confirmed the news that her engagement to Actor, Alex Ekubo has been called off.

The entrepreneur issued a statement on her social media page and she disclosed that she took the best decision for herself.

She also averred that it is important everyone finds happiness in themselves and live in their truth.

See the statement she issued below.

Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself, because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!



Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CTC_2aRvhpu/?utm_medium=copy_link

