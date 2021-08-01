Amotekun Kills Two Kidnappers In Oyo

Two kidnappers were reportedly killed by men of the South-West security network codenamed Amotekun in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered on Saturday that the two suspects were killed during a failed kidnap attempt by the kidnappers who stormed Iwere-Ile town on Friday.

It was learnt that operatives of Amotekun Corps, who were called when the kidnappers stormed the town, engaged the kidnappers and killed two of them.

Witnesses stated that the kidnappers stormed the community around 3pm on Friday and made an attempt to kidnap some of the residents.

It was gathered that immediately the Amotekun operatives got to the scene at about 3:30pm, they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, killing two.

Three other members of the kidnap syndicate escaped with bullet injuries.

The Amotekun Commandant, Olayinka Olayanju confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Saturday.

He maintained that weapons were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

He added that the weapons had been deposited with the police.

Olayanju noted that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/31/amotekun-kill-two-kidnappers-oyo