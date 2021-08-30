Amuneke, Salisu Yusuf, Four Others Vie For Kano Pillars Coaching Job

Former Super Eagles winger Emmanuel Amuneke and erstwhile assistant Salisu Yusuf are among six coaches who have been shortlisted for the vacant technical adviser position at Kano Pillars, Completesports.com reports.

The other four are; Busari Hakeem Ishola, Erol Akay, Henry Makinwa and Usman Abdallah.

According to a statement released by media officer of the club Idris Malikawa, over 25 coaches applied for the job.

The shortlisted coaches are expected to arrive Kano on Tuesday.

They are also expected to appear before the technical committee of the club for an interview on Wednesday at 10:00am.

The club have made all the necessary arrangements for their accommodation.

Results of the interview would be released immediately by the management of the club.



