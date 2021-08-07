Anambra Election: Alexreports Steps Down For Dr. Maduka As Accord Candidate (Pics)

*BREAKING!!! Alex Nwankwo Steps down For Dr. Godwin Maduka As Accord Candidate For Anambra Guber Election

Dr. Goodwin Maduka, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Accord party, for the Anambra governorship election.

Maduka emerged the party’s candidate, after the Accord party substituted it’s governorship candidate, Alex Ekene Nwankwo

The substitution is in compliance with INEC guidelines, which mandates political parties to submit names of its final candidates for the election on or before July 30th.

INEC is expected to publish names of qualified governorship candidates for the Anambra guber election, on August 6th.

Maduka had emerged a frontline governorship aspirant in the race for Agu Awka, after he lost the governorship ticket of the PDP in controversial circumstances.

He had come under intense pressure to continue his guber ambition on the platform of another political party, considering his capacity, credentials and accomplishments, which single him out as a major contender for the November 6, guber election.

