Anambra Election: APGA Begs Bianca, Invokes Ojukwu’s Spirit

FORMER National Chair- man of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, yesterday, led a delegation of the Reconciliation and Reach-out Committee of the party to beg Bianca, wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to support APGA in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Other members of the committee constituted by Governor Willie Obiano who were on the delegation included Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Uchenna Okafor, one-time Deputy Governor of the State, Emeka Sebudu, two members of APGA Board of Trustees (BOT), Dr Uju Okeke, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka and Igwe Roland Odegbo.

Speaking after the about fourhour meeting, Umeh expressed gratitude to Mrs Ojukwu for playing host to the high-powered team, noting that their deliberation was fruitful.

He said that Ojukwu’s home was the first the committee visited in its assignment, adding that there were actually grievances within the party.

Umeh said their resolve was that the legacy the late Igbo leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu left behind as symbolised by APGA would not be allowed to go under.

So, they would work closely with his wife, Bianca, to achieve success in the party beginning with the November 6 election.

Umeh, who described Mrs Ojukwu as the missing rib of the party, was elated that she had finally “returned” to the fold.

[b]He invoked the spirit of Ikemba Nnewi, saying that with the much-desired unity in the party, it would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.[/b

In her remarks, Mrs Ojukwu expressed dismay over how the party had been torn apart with several grievances unattended to.

She recalled that two other committees had previously made recommendations on how to bring peace to the party, but their reports were jettisoned.

She disclosed that she would have turned down the request by the committee to meet with her if not the regard she had for the Chairman, Senator Umeh and some other members of the committee.

Moving forward, Mrs Ojukwu said that she would join hands with the other leaders to advance the fortunes of the party, while efforts were being made to pacify other aggrieved APGA chieftains.

Mrs Ojukwu said: “On my own side, I am looking forward to putting behind the dark history of the party; the bad experiences that so many members have had and are still experiencing. We are all looking forward to advancing the party towards the future uncontaminated.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/anambra-guber-apga-begs-bianca-invokes-ojukwus-spirit/