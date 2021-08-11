Anambra: Maduka Picks Obi Kenneth Ifeatu As His Running Mate (Pictures)

Anambra 2021: Maduka Fires On Guber Bid, Picks Obosi born Sir Obi Kenneth Ifeatu As Running Mate

To demonstrate his readiness for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has Officially unveiled his running mate at an interactive press conference held today as he announced he will be furthering his guber ambition on the platform of Accord Party.

Maduka’s running mate is Sir. kenneth Ifeatu Obi, a Director in Oasis Medical UK and also a director in Athantic Oil Services Ltd.

Athantic Oil Services Ltd is globally recognized for providing high tech engineering design, construction, maintainance and management.

Ifeatu Obi, a Knight, hails from Obosi, a devout Anglican, who had vied for the House of Reps seat in 2015.

He is also a Philanthropist, whose foundation, known as Ken Obi Initiative, has impacted positively on the lives of the people, with emphasis on human capacity development.

The choice of Sir Ifeatu Obi as Maduka’s running mate, has been adjudged as the right choice and a winning team, considering his political relevance in the State. Obosi, his home town, has the largest voting population in Anambra State.

Ifeatu, like Maduka is also reputed for his huge humanitarian works which span across providing medical and educational support to the less privileged across Anambra State.

He has supported several schools in the State, with educational facilities and equipments, which had gone a long way to improve and enhance the poor state of infrastructure in several schools in the State.

Many attest that Dr. Maduka, made a right choice by picking Ifeatu, as his running mate on the grounds that both of them are rooted in the field of Medicine and Engineering respectively.

A political titan, a man of many parts, effective grassroot mobilizer, and a man of impeccable character respected for his doggedness, Ifeatu Obi, is a force to reckon with in politics of Anambra State.

Chief Reginald Ojinnaka, a resident in Onitsha and others in attendance during the press parley described Maduka/Obi ticket as a winning team, which requires all the support to succeed.

“This is a blend of capacity and experience, which is what we need to re-tool and refix our State. This is a perfect team, which have ability to turn our State around for good” he said

