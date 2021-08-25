Angry Elephant Attacks Jumbo Sculpture After Thinking It’s A Love Rival (Pix, Video)

JUMBO V DUMBO! AN angry elephant attacks a jumbo sculpture — thinking it’s a love rival.

The male barged into the model — made of rock — and knocked it onto its side.

Then, having encountered no resistance, he walked off and continued a search for food.

Visitors saw the drama unfold at the entrance to Khao Yai National Park in Thailand on Friday.

No one was hurt.

Park officer Ple Srichai said: “Male elephants often fight over females.

“Maybe he thought it was real and he needed to show his dominance over it.”

The model was moved to a new location to avoid a repeat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbB40MxYu9w

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15947358/angry-elephant-attacks-sculpture/amp/

