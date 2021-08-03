Apostle Suleman Blasts Bloggers & YouTubers: Insult Me But Pay Me (Video)

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries in a new sermon at his church’s headquarters, said he has noticed that the fastest way for people to get traffic to their sites is by abusing Pastors.

Suleman however stated that a Pastor who can be brought down through the media, is not a true man of God.

According to him, he has given everyone permission to insult him, as long as they pay him.

He also said that those insulting him without paying him for it, can be dragged to court even if they are not in Nigeria by notifying embassies of their respective countries of the lawsuit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pryZy3TFaVM