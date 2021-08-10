Appeal Court Affirms Soludo, Umeoji, Okeke Head To Supreme Court

The Appeal Court in Kano on Tuesday set aside the judgment of a Jigawa State High Court which had earlier declared both Umeoji and Okeke as Governorship candidate and National Chairman of the Party respectively.



Umeoji, Okeke head to Supreme Court

The Governorship candidate of APGA Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and the Ag. National Chairman of APGA High chief Jude Okeke have rejected the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano which has set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court which had earlier declared them as Chairman of Party and and only candidate that emerged from Jude Okeke leadership as authentic.

Lawyers to Chief Jude Okeke have therefore been instructed to take all necessary steps to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court saying the judgment is just a mere temporary setback which will be set aside by the Supreme Court as quickly and easily as possible.

The Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji campaign will therefore continue unhindered pending the judgment of the Supreme Court where victory is assured. All supporters and party members are therefore urged to remain peaceful and law abiding while maintaining the confidence level as there is nothing that can stop an idea whose time has come.

The campaign organization insist that from the reports from the legal team, the Special Panel of the Court of Appeal turned law upside down by sitting on appeal over its earlier ruling and setting that ruling aside without consequential justice .

How could the Panel rule on the 30th of July, 2021 that the matter before it was a pre-election matter thereby struck out the Appeal by Chief Edozie Njoku filed on the 22nd July, 2021 that it was filed out of time and then come today to now rule that the case is no longer a pre-election matter just to allow Victor Oye’s appeal that was filed on the 30th July, 2021.

The Supreme Court will gladly remind the Court of Appeal that consistency in its ruling is one of the core pillars of our judicial system and that a Court cannot sit on appeal over itself nor arbitrarily over rule itself.

The Supreme Court being the highest Court in the land will indeed have an opportunity to do substantial justice and restore the ticket of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the APGA Governorship candidate and High Chief Jude Okeke as the National Chairman of the Party.

COMRADE IKECHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE

NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY



