By Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

This Love Fit Enter another Biggest Marriage In Nigeria !!!

The Son Of Terry Waya and Daughter Of Femi Otedola …

Terry Waya is the founder of Banana Island.

Femi Otedola is the CEO of Forte Oil …

Some reactions online and pictures shared at different spots will be wetin i want , make una discuss am for comment section ….

Billionaire’s Children Dj Cuppy and Kiddway “Now” Dating.

From A Close and True Source , They Are Dating !!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...